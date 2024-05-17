Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 63.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 137.72% to Rs 48.02 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 117.17% to Rs 61.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.82% to Rs 133.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

