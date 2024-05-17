Business Standard
Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 63.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 137.72% to Rs 48.02 crore
Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt rose 63.88% to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 137.72% to Rs 48.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 117.17% to Rs 61.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.82% to Rs 133.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.0220.20 138 133.6864.95 106 OPM %87.3890.59 -80.0358.98 - PBDT30.1418.35 64 83.3338.95 114 PBT29.9218.13 65 82.4938.10 117 NP22.3713.65 64 61.4628.30 117
First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

