Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that the buildings & factories (B&F) business vertical of L&T Construction has won multiple 'significant' orders.

The Health Business Unit has secured an order from the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata, a reputed healthcare provider, to construct a Medical College and Hospital Campus at Rajarhat, Kolkata on a design & build mode.

This involves a 605-bed hospital, a medical college with 150-students annual intake capacity, hostels for students, interns, nurses and residents. The total built up area is 1.21 million square feet.

The project is to be executed in two phases over a period of 60 months. The scope of work involves civil structure, finishes, MEP, paramedical and external development works including landscaping.

B&F has also received several add-on orders from some of its existing jobs.

As per L&Ts classification, the value of the significant contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The EPC company reported 15.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,947.36 crore on 18.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,127.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

