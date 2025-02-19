Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1328.4, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% rally in NIFTY and a 2.83% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1328.4, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 22936.25. The Sensex is at 75951.67, down 0.02%.United Spirits Ltd has lost around 8.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52480.5, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.67 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1327.55, down 0.53% on the day. United Spirits Ltd jumped 16.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% rally in NIFTY and a 2.83% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 61.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

