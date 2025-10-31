India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.44% to Rs 197.94 croreNet profit of India Power Corporation rose 20.00% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.44% to Rs 197.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales197.94152.92 29 OPM %3.432.71 -PBDT14.3713.35 8 PBT5.404.48 21 NP3.783.15 20
