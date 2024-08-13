Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 5.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.63% to Rs 8.82 croreNet profit of Kabsons Industries rose 5.45% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 79.63% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.824.91 80 OPM %4.314.28 -PBDT0.820.60 37 PBT0.580.43 35 NP0.580.55 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content