Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 5.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kabsons Industries rose 5.45% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 79.63% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.824.914.314.280.820.600.580.430.580.55