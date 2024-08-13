Seasons Textiles standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 6.66 crore

Net profit of Seasons Textiles rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.666.9214.7114.600.370.290.03-0.150.130.02