Universal Arts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Universal Arts reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales01.00 -100 OPM %0-4.00 -PBDT0.06-0.04 LP PBT0.06-0.04 LP NP0.06-0.04 LP

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

