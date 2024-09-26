Business Standard
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Zee Media Corporation Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Mukta Arts Ltd and Archies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 September 2024.
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 428.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6449 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 554 shares in the past one month.
 
Zee Media Corporation Ltd surged 15.93% to Rs 18.19. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.99 lakh shares in the past one month.
Banaras Beads Ltd soared 14.87% to Rs 114.13. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6528 shares in the past one month.
Mukta Arts Ltd advanced 14.33% to Rs 111. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6999 shares in the past one month.
Archies Ltd gained 13.68% to Rs 35.56. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46478 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

