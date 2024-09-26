Emami arm incorporates Emami Neo-Herbals Intl in Bangladesh

Emami said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Emami International FZE and Emami International Personal Care has incorporated Emami Neo-Herbals International in Bangladesh.Emami International Personal Care is the wholly owned subsidiary of Emami International FZE.
The company has authorized capital of 1,00,00,000 BDT (Bangladesh Taka) divided into 10,00,000 ordinary shares of 10 BDT each.
The company has agreed to acquire 2,50,000 ordinary shares of 10 BDT each
The main objectives of the new subsidiary are to undertake activities relating to purchase, import, export, trade or otherwise deal in any raw materials, semi-finished products, finished product, merchandise of all types and kinds of ayurveda products, ayurveda medicinal products, herbal products and herbal medicinal products.
Emami is one of Indias leading FMCG companies engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products. With over 450 diverse products, Emamis portfolio includes trusted power brands like Navratna, BoroPlus, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm, Mentho Plus and Kesh King.
The companys consolidated net profit gained 10.8% to Rs 152.64 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 137.72 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 906.07 crore in Q1 FY25, up 9.7% year on year.
Shares of Emami shed 0.14% to Rs 741.25 on the BSE.
