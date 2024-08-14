Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.21% to Rs 9.22 crore

Net Loss of Universus Photo Imagings reported to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.227.67-186.66-554.11-10.06-32.36-10.10-32.43-11.97-35.19