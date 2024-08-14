Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.33% to Rs 2825.50 croreNet profit of Endurance Technologies rose 24.69% to Rs 203.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 163.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.33% to Rs 2825.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2449.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2825.502449.96 15 OPM %13.2413.11 -PBDT396.73328.84 21 PBT267.97215.90 24 NP203.86163.50 25
