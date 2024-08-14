Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 288.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 375.37 croreNet profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 288.36% to Rs 98.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 375.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 273.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales375.37273.93 37 OPM %13.957.71 -PBDT73.8448.11 53 PBT71.9146.12 56 NP98.1025.26 288
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content