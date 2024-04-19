Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Uno Minda acquires further 26% stake in Minda Westport Technologies

Image

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Uno Minda has acquired 26% stake of Minda Westport Technologies (MWTL) from the joint venture partner, Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.R.L. for a total consideration of Rs. 14.81 crore, as per the valuation report.
With this acquisition, now the stake of the Company in MWTL stand increased to 7 6% and MWTL has become a subsidiary of Uno Minda.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon