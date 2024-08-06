Uno Minda allots non-convertible taxable bonds of Rs 150 cr

On private placement basis

Uno Minda has allotted 15,000 unsecured, listed, rated, redeemable, non convertible, non-cumulative, taxable bonds in the nature of non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each for an aggregate amount of Rs. 150 crore on private placement basis to the identified investor in second tranche in two series i.e., of Rs. 50 crore (Series I) and Rs. 100 crore (Series II) respectively.