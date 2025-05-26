Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 33.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 709.02 croreNet profit of Updater Services rose 33.28% to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 709.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 631.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.83% to Rs 118.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.93% to Rs 2736.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2444.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales709.02631.77 12 2736.062444.36 12 OPM %5.036.37 -6.095.49 - PBDT50.2542.74 18 191.86138.54 38 PBT38.9730.46 28 144.7384.58 71 NP34.4425.84 33 118.8067.95 75
