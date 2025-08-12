Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 31.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.69% to Rs 2.17 croreNet profit of Quest Capital Markets rose 31.62% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.69% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.171.44 51 OPM %94.4792.36 -PBDT2.061.47 40 PBT2.061.47 40 NP1.541.17 32
