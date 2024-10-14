Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index currency speculators turn net short

US dollar index currency speculators turn net short

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

US dollar index currency speculators turn net short and continue to linger near five month lows, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 1889 contracts in the data reported through October 08, 2024, showing a decline of 2043 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

capex

States cut spending by 6%: Is public capex at risk of major slowdown?

China Taiwan

China conducts new military drills near Taiwan, warns of separatist acts

indigo airlines, indigo

Two IndiGo flights from Mumbai receive bomb threats after Air India scare

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Feasibility of expanding RTGS to settle transactions can be explored: Das

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Premier Energies' subsidiaries bag orders worth Rs 765 cr; shares soar 10%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon