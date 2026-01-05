Monday, January 05, 2026 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index net speculative shorts fall to 5-month low

US dollar index net speculative shorts fall to 5-month low

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

US dollar index speculative shorts have come off their record level for more than a decade, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -4021 contracts in the data reported through December 23, 2025, showing a further decrease of 574 net short positions compared to the previous week and to a 5-month low.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

