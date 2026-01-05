Monday, January 05, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engg rises after securing Rs 627-cr BESS project from AP TRANSCO

Bondada Engg rises after securing Rs 627-cr BESS project from AP TRANSCO

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Bondada Engineering rose 1.35% to Rs 375 after the company received a LoA worth Rs 627 crore from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (AP TRANSCO) for the development of a large-scale Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project.

Under the contract, Bondada Engineering will act as the Battery Energy Storage Developer on a buildownoperate (BOO) basis for setting up a 225 MW / 450 MWh standalone BESS. The project is scheduled to be executed within 18 months from the date of receipt of the LoA.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom, renewable energy, and Indian railways sectors.

 

The company's consolidated net profit surged 150.12% to Rs 111.88 crore on a 96.25% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,571.38 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index rises to near 4-week high on safe haven demand

Dollar index rises to near 4-week high on safe haven demand

Yes Bank's loan book rises to Rs 2.57 lakh crore in Q3 FY26; deposits up 5% YoY

Yes Bank's loan book rises to Rs 2.57 lakh crore in Q3 FY26; deposits up 5% YoY

Board of Park Medi World approves acquisition of Krishna Super-speciality Hospital

Board of Park Medi World approves acquisition of Krishna Super-speciality Hospital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold and Silver Price TodayUS Venezuela NewsTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon