Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Datamatics Global Services Ltd, Prostarm Info Systems Ltd, Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd and Expleo Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 August 2025.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd, Prostarm Info Systems Ltd, Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd and Expleo Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 August 2025.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd tumbled 10.09% to Rs 844.95 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 30738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1625 shares in the past one month.

 

Datamatics Global Services Ltd crashed 10.05% to Rs 859.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47822 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prostarm Info Systems Ltd lost 9.33% to Rs 186.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd slipped 8.04% to Rs 325.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Expleo Solutions Ltd plummeted 7.29% to Rs 1030.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1217 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Kothari Industrial hits the roof as net loss narrows in Q1

Volumes spurt at K E C International Ltd counter

NSE Indices launches Nifty India FPI 150 Index

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; FMCG shares in demand

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; European mrkt opens lower

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

