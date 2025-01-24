Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index slides to five week low, Donald Trumps demand reduction in interest rates

US dollar index slides to five week low, Donald Trumps demand reduction in interest rates

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The US dollar index slumped today as markets eyed US labor market developments and also kept focus on the near term interest rate outlook. US President Donald Trump stated yesterday that he demanded that interest rates should be dropped immediately. This took a toll on the US dollar index as it continued to fall from around two year high. Meanwhile, the US Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing initial jobless claims saw further upside in the week ended January 18th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 223,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 217,000. With the increase, jobless claims continued to regain ground after hitting a nearly eleven-month low in the week ended January 4th. The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 213,500, an increase of 750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 212,750. Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, also climbed by 46,000 to 1.899 million in the week ended January 11th, reaching the highest level since November 2021. Dollar index slumped following this and is currently hovering around five week low at 107.43, down 0.35% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Amber Ent gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

Amber Ent gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

Mankind Pharma slides after Q3 PAT slips 16% YoY to Rs 380 cr

Mankind Pharma slides after Q3 PAT slips 16% YoY to Rs 380 cr

Indices trade with modest gains; metal shares shine for 2nd day

Indices trade with modest gains; metal shares shine for 2nd day

Nifty trades above 23,250; IT shares rally for 3rd day

Nifty trades above 23,250; IT shares rally for 3rd day

Barometers erase early gains; media shares tumble

Barometers erase early gains; media shares tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon