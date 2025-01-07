Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators net long position edge up

US dollar index speculators net long position edge up

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

US dollar index speculators increase net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 6877 contracts in the data reported through December 31, 2024, showing an increase of 385 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO subscribed 13.32 times

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO subscribed 13.32 times

Alkem Labs gains after inking agreement to sell MP-based facility for Rs 133.5 crore

Alkem Labs gains after inking agreement to sell MP-based facility for Rs 133.5 crore

Piramal Pharma gains on appointing Sai Ramana Ponugoti as CEO

Piramal Pharma gains on appointing Sai Ramana Ponugoti as CEO

S H Kelkar declines after expecting gross margins to remain under pressure in Q3 FY25

S H Kelkar declines after expecting gross margins to remain under pressure in Q3 FY25

Titagarh Rail gains as delivers India's first driverless 'Make-in-India' trainset to Bengaluru metro

Titagarh Rail gains as delivers India's first driverless 'Make-in-India' trainset to Bengaluru metro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPONepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon