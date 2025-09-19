Friday, September 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar shows signs of divergence from previous historical patterns, notes BIS

US Dollar shows signs of divergence from previous historical patterns, notes BIS

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

The US dollar paused its depreciation after a significant step down in the second quarter of 2025, according to BIS quarterly review. While dollar depreciation has historically been a marker of risk-on phases in financial markets, the dynamics over the review period did not match historical patterns, it said. The risk-on tone was accompanied by an appreciation of the currency following the unveiling of the US fiscal package in early July.

BIS noted another unusual development in the general risk-on environment in the dynamics of the US dollar. The dollar appreciated while equity markets were posting strong gains. This appreciation is somewhat at odds with the dollar's tendency to soften in periods of heightened risk-taking, the Bank stated.

 

Moreover, US dollar dynamics during the review period also did not square well with interest rate differentials, it said. Typically, higher differentials between short-term yields on US Treasuries and German bunds have been associated with an appreciation of the dollar against the euro. Yet this historical pattern broke down in the aftermath of the April 2025 tariff-related turbulence when positive and widening yield differentials went hand in hand with dollar depreciation, BIS noted. As US rates declined after July while those in the euro area edged up, the interest rate differential narrowed, but the dollar actually firmed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Graphite India acquires 6.82% stake in NYSE-listed Grafrech International

Graphite India acquires 6.82% stake in NYSE-listed Grafrech International

PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

L&T secures significant orders under its CE & IPDD verticals

L&T secures significant orders under its CE & IPDD verticals

Volumes jump at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU Bank shares advance

Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU Bank shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon