Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US Market tumbles on mixed banks earnings

Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
The US share market finished session steep lower on Friday, 12 April 2024, as mixed earnings and guidance from major banks rendered the mood a bit bearish. Meanwhile, worries about potentially escalating tensions in the Middle East also rattled financial markets.
At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index stumbled 475.84 points, or 1.24%, to 37,983.24. The S&P500 index retreated 75.65 points, or 1.46%, to 5,123.41. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index decreased by 267.10 points, or 1.62%, to 16,175.09.
For the week, the Dow shed nearly 2.5% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by about 1.6% and 0.5%, respectively.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
All 11 major S&P 500 sectors closed lower, with material sector suffered the largest losses in%age term, falling 1.77%, followed by information technology (down 1.64%) and consumer discretionary (down 1.61%) sectors.
Shares of Citigroup fell by about 1.7%, after reporting a 27% drop in net income at $3.4 billion in the first quarter, due to lower non-interest revenue, as well as higher expenses and cost of credit.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. tumbled nearly 6.5%, weighed down by lower net interest income. For the first quarter, net income increased to $13.42 billion per share from $12.62 billion in the prior-year quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon