K E C International wins orders of Rs 816 cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 816 crore across its various businesses:
Civil: The business has secured orders for infrastructure projects in India:
Metals & Mining: Setting up of a Steel plant in Northern India Cement: Building a Cement plant in Central India
Carbon Black: Establishing a plant for Carbon derivates in Eastern India
Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for supply of towers in the United States of America.
Cables: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.
First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

