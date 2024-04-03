K E C International wins orders of Rs 816 cr

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 816 crore across its various businesses:

Civil: The business has secured orders for infrastructure projects in India:

Metals & Mining: Setting up of a Steel plant in Northern India Cement: Building a Cement plant in Central India

Carbon Black: Establishing a plant for Carbon derivates in Eastern India

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for supply of towers in the United States of America.

Cables: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News