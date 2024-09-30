Business Standard
USFDA conducts inspection of Apitoria Pharma's unit II

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-II, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Gaddapotharam Village IDA, Jinnaram Mandal, Sanga Reddy District, Telangana from 23-27 September 2024.

The inspection closed with 10 observations. The observations are of procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

