USFDA conducts inspection of Apitoria Pharma's unit II

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-II, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Gaddapotharam Village IDA, Jinnaram Mandal, Sanga Reddy District, Telangana from 23-27 September 2024.
The inspection closed with 10 observations. The observations are of procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time.
