Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 1.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 829.03 croreNet profit of Usha Martin rose 1.00% to Rs 106.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 829.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 855.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.08% to Rs 423.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 350.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 3225.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3267.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content