Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 53.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.10% to Rs 365.57 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 30.85% to Rs 780.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 596.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 1353.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1226.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 53.71% to Rs 208.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.10% to Rs 365.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 296.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.365.57296.971353.191226.6156.0453.2056.2457.47277.62189.361042.75828.19267.57180.951008.15793.86208.38135.57780.36596.38