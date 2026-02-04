Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 49.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.42% to Rs 2363.48 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 49.97% to Rs 230.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 153.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 2363.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1962.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2363.481962.6320.8518.07456.62326.73351.94229.92230.54153.72

