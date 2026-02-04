Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 49.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 49.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 20.42% to Rs 2363.48 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 49.97% to Rs 230.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 153.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 2363.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1962.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2363.481962.63 20 OPM %20.8518.07 -PBDT456.62326.73 40 PBT351.94229.92 53 NP230.54153.72 50

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

