USS Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 97.94% to Rs 0.07 croreUSS Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 and during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 97.94% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.073.40 -98 OPM %-171.430 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
