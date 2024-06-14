Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 4.74 points or 0.08% at 6181.75 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 2.73%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.44%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.85%),Adani Power Ltd (down 0.67%),Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 0.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.61%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.5%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.5%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.39%), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 0.36%).

On the other hand, RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 4.96%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 3.71%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.62%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 534.73 or 1.06% at 51213.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 145.11 points or 0.94% at 15592.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.8 points or 0.19% at 23442.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 111.23 points or 0.14% at 76922.13.

On BSE,2272 shares were trading in green, 1538 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

