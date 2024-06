Long term loans - IND AA-/Stable (upgraded)

Fund based and non fund based limit - IND AA-/ Stable/ IND A1+ (upgraded)

Term deposits - IND AA-/Stable (upgraded)

JK Tyre & Industries has received upgrade in credit ratings for bank facilities from India Ratings and Research as under: