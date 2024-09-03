Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 20.21 points or 0.31% at 6425.21 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.75%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.65%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.32%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.21%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.16%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.02%), NLC India Ltd (down 0.91%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 0.68%), and SJVN Ltd (down 0.62%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 4.98%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 2.23%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.11%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 376.19 or 0.67% at 56137.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 83.14 points or 0.5% at 16798.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.8 points or 0.01% at 25280.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 6.87 points or 0.01% at 82552.97.

On BSE,2061 shares were trading in green, 1836 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

