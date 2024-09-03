Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 16345.45, down 0.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 78.55% in last one year as compared to a 29.5% rally in NIFTY and a 24.84% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16345.45, down 0.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25289.2. The Sensex is at 82597.24, up 0.05%.Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has lost around 2.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 63578.6, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2805 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6592 shares in last one month.