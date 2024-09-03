Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 139.7 points or 0.42% at 32781.11 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.45%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.2%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.07%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.81%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.31%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.06%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.17%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.19%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 376.19 or 0.67% at 56137.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 83.14 points or 0.5% at 16798.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.8 points or 0.01% at 25280.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 6.87 points or 0.01% at 82552.97.

On BSE,2061 shares were trading in green, 1836 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

