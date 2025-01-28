Business Standard

Utilties stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 52.52 points or 1.05% at 4927.88 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, JSW Energy Ltd (down 5.16%), K.P. Energy Ltd (down 5%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.48%),EMS Ltd (down 3.25%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were PTC India Ltd (down 2.45%), Nava Ltd (down 2.28%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.23%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 2.16%), and CESC Ltd (down 1.95%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 2%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.98%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 0.4%) turned up.

 

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 630.97 or 1.31% at 47715.4.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 4.6 points or 0.03% at 14353.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 214.25 points or 0.94% at 23043.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 856.94 points or 1.14% at 76223.11.

On BSE,1323 shares were trading in green, 2579 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

