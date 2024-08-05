Business Standard
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 27.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 34.06% to Rs 965.92 crore
Net profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rose 27.81% to Rs 137.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 34.06% to Rs 965.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 720.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income965.92720.50 34 OPM %49.1148.73 -PBDT186.24144.57 29 PBT186.24144.57 29 NP137.40107.50 28
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

