Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 39.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.81% to Rs 465.15 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 6.95% to Rs 132.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 2046.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2058.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 39.80% to Rs 42.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.81% to Rs 465.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 527.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.