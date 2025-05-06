Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 4.84%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 4.84%

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 4.84% at 6235.2 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda dropped 10.12%, Union Bank of India shed 6.33% and Bank of India slipped 6.27%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 14.00% over last one year compared to the 8.63% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 3.58% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 2.35% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.33% to close at 24379.6 while the SENSEX has slid 0.19% to close at 80641.07 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 06 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

