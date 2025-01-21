V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.48% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.620.77 -19 OPM %6.457.79 -PBDT0.160.11 45 PBT0.160.11 45 NP0.140.09 56
