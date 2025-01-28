V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 1268.65 croreNet profit of V-Guard Industries rose 3.40% to Rs 60.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 58.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 1268.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1165.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1268.651165.39 9 OPM %8.218.72 -PBDT103.7895.39 9 PBT78.7476.25 3 NP60.2258.24 3
