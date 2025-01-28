Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the December 2024 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 1268.65 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 3.40% to Rs 60.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 58.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 1268.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1165.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1268.651165.39 9 OPM %8.218.72 -PBDT103.7895.39 9 PBT78.7476.25 3 NP60.2258.24 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 15.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 15.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the December 2024 quarter

CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 67.82% in the December 2024 quarter

CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 67.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 1.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 1.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon