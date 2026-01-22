V-Mart Retail gains after Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 72 cr

V-Mart Retail rallied 3.21% to Rs 590.55 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 87.99 crore in Q3 FY26, up 22.83% from Rs 71.63 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 9.70% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,126.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax was at Rs 115.02 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a growth of 64.92% as against Rs 69.74 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from the Retail segment was Rs 1,120.23 crore (up 10.23% YoY) and revenue from the Digital Marketplace was Rs 10.67 crore (down 21.71% YoY) in the Dec26 quarter.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 313.49% YoY to Rs 112.72 crore, while revenue increased 13.93% YoY to Rs 2,818.47 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25.

V-Mart is engaged in the business of value retailing through the chain of stores situated in various cities in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News