SBI Factors standalone net profit rises 25.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.36% to Rs 70.92 crore

Net profit of SBI Factors rose 25.33% to Rs 20.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 70.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.70.9260.4386.6280.5728.5919.3727.5118.4720.0415.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News