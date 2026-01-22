IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 1040.79% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 40.32% to Rs 3427.45 croreNet profit of IIFL Finance rose 1040.79% to Rs 464.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.32% to Rs 3427.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2442.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3427.452442.58 40 OPM %62.6546.51 -PBDT715.59146.69 388 PBT662.94101.04 556 NP464.3040.70 1041
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 3:50 PM IST