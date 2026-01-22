IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 1040.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.32% to Rs 3427.45 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance rose 1040.79% to Rs 464.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.32% to Rs 3427.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2442.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3427.452442.5862.6546.51715.59146.69662.94101.04464.3040.70

