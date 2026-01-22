Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 1040.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 40.32% to Rs 3427.45 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance rose 1040.79% to Rs 464.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.32% to Rs 3427.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2442.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3427.452442.58 40 OPM %62.6546.51 -PBDT715.59146.69 388 PBT662.94101.04 556 NP464.3040.70 1041

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

