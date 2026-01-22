Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 4.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 906.45 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric declined 4.38% to Rs 25.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 906.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 816.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.906.45816.827.477.4962.4856.7843.5936.6225.9827.17

