Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Mart Retail inaugurates its 500th store; Opens 62 stores in FY25

V-Mart Retail inaugurates its 500th store; Opens 62 stores in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

V-Mart Retail marked a major milestone with the inauguration of its 500th store, underscoring its rapid and consistent growth.

Since 2003 V-Mart has emerged as a retail powerhouse with presence in over 300 cities. The company now boasts 43 Lakh square feet of retail space, reflecting its operational scale and market penetration. Over the years, the brand has served over 100 million customers.

With this milestone, V-Mart reinforces its position as a leading value retailer of Bharat, committed to providing affordable and quality products to its customers. The company had opened 62 stores in the FY25. Operating under the banners of V-Mart, Unlimited, and LimeRoad.com, the company is poised to continue redefining value retailing in Indiamaking fashion more inclusive, accessible, and democratic for millions.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market opens higher; Nifty scale above 22,750

Market opens higher; Nifty scale above 22,750

Morepen Laboratories plans to add 1,000 medical representatives

Morepen Laboratories plans to add 1,000 medical representatives

Aurionpro Solutions announces acquisition of Fintra Software

Aurionpro Solutions announces acquisition of Fintra Software

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 29.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 29.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Market set to begin on a sour note, humming to the global blues

Market set to begin on a sour note, humming to the global blues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon