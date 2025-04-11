Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 29.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 29.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 20.45% to Rs 221.96 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 29.77% to Rs 73.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.45% to Rs 221.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.28% to Rs 299.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 939.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 724.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales221.96184.28 20 939.09724.32 30 OPM %40.9239.69 -42.6241.94 - PBDT106.5984.21 27 430.26324.97 32 PBT99.4679.00 26 404.81305.61 32 NP73.4556.60 30 299.83224.97 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

