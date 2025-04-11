Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions announces acquisition of Fintra Software

Aurionpro Solutions announces acquisition of Fintra Software

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Aurionpro Solutions announced the acquisition of Fintra Software to enhance its Transaction Banking offerings. The proposed transaction includes acquisition of 100% stake in Fintra including all the intellectual property rights and resources. This acquisition promises to deliver an integrated front-to-back solution for cash and trade management, strengthening Aurionpro's transaction banking capabilities in the market.

Aurionpro's expertise in transaction banking solutions, combined with Fintra's strong back end capabilities in trade finance, creates a synergy that caters to the evolving needs of corporate banks.

By integrating end-to-end processes from issuing to closing Letters of Credit, handling Open Accounts, and facilitating Supplier and Buyer Finance this collaboration ensures seamless operations and enhances value for corporations banking through Aurionpro's clients.

 

This acquisition will help create the next generation of transaction banking platform by incorporating cutting-edge trade automation that leverages the Enterprise AI framework developed by Arya.ai, the AI focused subsidiary of Aurionpro.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 29.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 29.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Market set to begin on a sour note, humming to the global blues

Market set to begin on a sour note, humming to the global blues

Stock Alert: TCS, Coromandel Intl, JSW Energy, Biocon, Jindal Stainless Steel

Stock Alert: TCS, Coromandel Intl, JSW Energy, Biocon, Jindal Stainless Steel

Cyient DLM expands partnership with Deutsche Aircraft to develop CMS

Cyient DLM expands partnership with Deutsche Aircraft to develop CMS

TCS' net profit slips 1.26% QoQ in Q4 FY25; final dividend at Rs 30/shr

TCS' net profit slips 1.26% QoQ in Q4 FY25; final dividend at Rs 30/shr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon