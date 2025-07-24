V-Mart Retail standalone net profit rises 176.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.61% to Rs 885.22 croreNet profit of V-Mart Retail rose 176.77% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.61% to Rs 885.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 786.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales885.22786.08 13 OPM %14.2512.59 -PBDT110.8666.13 68 PBT42.949.32 361 NP33.6012.14 177
