Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Mart Retail standalone net profit rises 176.77% in the June 2025 quarter

V-Mart Retail standalone net profit rises 176.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 12.61% to Rs 885.22 crore

Net profit of V-Mart Retail rose 176.77% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.61% to Rs 885.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 786.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales885.22786.08 13 OPM %14.2512.59 -PBDT110.8666.13 68 PBT42.949.32 361 NP33.6012.14 177

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Motilal Oswal Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Coforge posts PAT of Rs 247 crore in Q1; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

Nifty trades below 25,100 level; European mrkt opens higher

Persistent Systems Q1 PAT climbs 7% QoQ to Rs 425 cr

Central Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

