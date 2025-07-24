Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coforge posts PAT of Rs 247 crore in Q1; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

Coforge posts PAT of Rs 247 crore in Q1; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Coforge has reported 4.8% decline in consolidated net profit (continuing business) to Rs 247.2 crore despite an 8.2% increase in revenue to Rs 3,689 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

The companys dollar revenue for the period under review was $442.4 million, up 9.6% QoQ. In constant currency terms, the June25 quarter revenue is higher by 8.0% sequentially.

EBITDA improved by 12.1% QoQ to Rs 644.2 crore and EBITDA margin expanded by 61 basis points QoQ in 17.5% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 365.4 crore, down by 7.1% from Rs 393.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

Coforges order intake for the quarter $507 million. The executable order book over next twelve months at $1.55 billion, a 46.9% YoY increase. The company signed 5 large deals in Q1 FY26 across North America, UK, and APAC.

Headcount as on 30 June 2025 stood at 34,187, with net addition of 1,164 sequentially. The company managed to maintain its attrition rate at 11.3%, which is among the lowest in the industry.

Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer and executive director, Coforge, said: "The 9.6% sequential dollar growth in Q1, a next twelve-month signed order book which is 46% higher YoY, a very robust large deal pipeline and a pathway to 14% EBIT in FY26, are all pointers to what we believe will be an exceptional fiscal26.

We remain committed to sustaining an execution intensity that is uniquely our own and to turning in the ninth consecutive year of sustained and robust growth. Our industry is pivoting and AI is the biggest transformation lever of our times.

Coforge is leading from the front with our Quasar AI Marketplace, AgentSphere library, and real-world deployments, executing at scale and making impact across sectors where we have hyper-specialization."

The board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, and the record date for this payout will be 31 July 2025.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. It leads with its product engineering approach and leverages AI, cloud, data, integration and automation technologies to transform businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises.

The scrip tumbled 8.23% to currently trade at Rs 1696.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

